Maharashtra reports 5,760 new cases

4,088 more recoveries in State; Mumbai records 1,093 fresh cases, 17 deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 5,760 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total case tally to 17,74,455, a State Health Department official said. With 62 more people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative death toll has reached 46,573.

A total of 4,088 patients were discharged during the day, raising the tally of recoveries to 16,47,004. The State now has 79,873 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,093 fresh cases, pushing its cumulative tally to 2,74,579, while 17 more fatalities took its death toll to 10,656. The total tally in Dharavi increased to 3,640, with 10 new cases being recorded.

The day before, Dharavi had reported only one new case and since Monday, the number of daily new cases had not exceeded three. A total of 3,314 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals so far. The number of active cases in the area has increased to 15.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,977 new cases, raising its cumulative case load to 6,15,499. A total of 18,485 people have died so far in the region, the official said. The tally in the Pune division stood at 4,44,534, and cumulative toll at 10,493.

Nashik division’s cumulative case tally stood at 2,38,660 and death toll at 4,470. Kolhapur division has reported 1,12,172 cases and 3,900 deaths, while Aurangabad division’s case tally stood at 66,169 and death count at 1,678. Latur division has reported 73,149 cases and 2,236 fatalities so far.

Akola division has 56,439 cases, while 1,332 people have succumbed to the viral infection till now. Nagpur division has 1,65,857 cases and 3,819 fatalities. So far, 1,01,20,470 people have been tested in the State.