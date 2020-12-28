Maharashtra reports 3,314 new cases; fatality toll nears 50,000

Vanquishing the evil: An effigy of the year 2020 depicting ‘coronasur’ at Worli in Mumbai on Sunday. Residents will burn the effigy on the night of December 31, to welcome the New Year.

Pune

28 December 2020 01:40 IST

Active case tally now nudges 60,000; Mumbai adds 578 fresh cases and 8 deaths

Maharashtra’s active cases continued to rise with the State reporting a spike of 3,314 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as opposed to just 2,124 recoveries.

As per the State Health Department figures, the active cases have surged to 59,214 while the total case tally stands at 19,19,550.

As many as 66 fatalities saw the death toll climb to 49,255. The cumulative recoveries are 18,09,948 while the State’s recovery rate stands at 94.29%.

“Of a total 1,25,02,554 laboratory samples tested thus far, 19,19,550 (case positivity rate of 15.35%) have returned positive with over 51,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality was 2.57%.

Pune district reported over 550 new cases for the second consecutive day to take its total case tally to 3,70,635 while no deaths saw its toll remain constant at 7,725. As per the district administration figures, the active cases have dipped to 7,316 while its recovery rate is 95.56%.

Mumbai city recorded 578 new cases to take its total tally to 2,90,914 of whom only 8,355 are active. Eight deaths saw the city’s toll reach 11,076.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered more than 300 new cases, taking the district’s total cases to 1,23,911 of whom 4,793 are active. As many as 16 deaths pushed the fatality count to 3,194.

In western Maharashtra, Satara logged two deaths to take its toll to 1,750 while 96 fresh cases saw the total number of cases rise to 54,305 of whom 860 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli added 29 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases touched 50,055 of whom only 341 are active. Its fatality toll remains at 1,765.

Kolhapur recorded just 18 cases and a single fatality as its total case tally climbed to 49,090 of whom 569 are active. The death count has gone up to 1,658.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 350 cases and eight deaths as its total cases reached 1,14,284 of whom 2,669 are active. Its death toll has touched 1,883.

Jalgaon recorded 33 new cases and a single death as its total tally rose to 55,938 of whom only 694 are active, while its fatality figure stands at 1,437.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 4,57,385 people across the State were in home quarantine and 3,323 were in institutional quarantine facilities.