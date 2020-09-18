Maharashtra reports 24,619 new cases

Pune

18 September 2020 00:01 IST

Second-highest single-day spike takes State’s total tally close to 11.50 lakh mark

Maharashtra reported 24,619 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its second-highest single-day surge yet, taking its total case tally to 11,45,840.

As many as 468 deaths, of which 398 were reported on Thursday and 70 from an earlier period, pushed the total death toll to 31,351. The number of active cases has risen to 3,01,752 and total recoveries have surged to 8,12,354, with 19,522 patients being discharged. “The State’s recovery rate stands at 70.90%, while its case fatality rate is 2.75%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported nearly 5,000 cases, taking its case load to 2,49,513. The district reported 53 deaths, pushing its toll to 5,059. As per the Pune district administration, the active cases have risen to nearly 41,500.

2,411 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported a surge of 2,411 cases to take its tally to 1,78,385, of which 31,766 are active. With 43 fatalities, the city’s death toll has risen to 8,323. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported nine deaths as its toll rose to 1,717. As many as 894 new cases saw its total case tally cross the 59,000 mark.

Raigad recorded seven deaths and 522 cases, taking its toll to 631 and tally to 26,861. Nagpur reported a spike of more than 2,100 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 58,003, of which 21,273 are active. With 37 new deaths, the district’s toll has climbed to 1,522.

In western Maharashtra, Sangli reported a surge of over 1,000 cases and 43 deaths, pushing its total case tally to 28,657, of which 10,683 are active, while the toll has risen to 883.

Satara reported 18 fatalities to take its death toll to 663. As many as 774 fresh cases saw its case load rise to 27,616, of which 9,151 are active. Kolhapur reported 21 deaths as its toll rose to 1,057. As many as 791 new cases pushed its tally to 35,273, of which 9,680 are active.

Huge spike in Nashik

In north Maharashtra, Nashik reported a spike of nearly 1,900 cases as its total tally reached 59,866, of which 12,869 are active. With 14 deaths, the district’s toll has climbed to 1,108.

Jalgaon reported 800 cases and 25 new deaths, taking the district’s tally to 40,409, of which 8,716 are active, while the toll has climbed to 1,090. Ahmednagar recorded 1,000 new cases as its total case tally rose to 32,895, of which 8,463 are active. With 17 deaths, the toll has climbed to 521.

98,000 samples tested

“Of a total of 56,04,890 laboratory samples tested so far, 11,45,840 (20.44%) have returned positive. Over 98,000 samples were tested across the State in the last 24 hours,” Dr. Awate said.

A total of 17,70,748 people across the State are in home quarantine, while 36,827 are in institutional quarantine.