Maharashtra reports 23,179 new cases

Highest spike since September last year; over 4,700 fresh cases in Pune; surge of 2,377 cases in Mumbai

In its highest single-day jump since September last year, Maharashtra reported 23,179 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as its active cases soared past the 1.50 lakh mark to reach 1,52,760.

Just 9,138 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, with the State’s recovery rate dipping to 91.26%, while over 1.20 lakh samples were tested. With 84 deaths (of which 42 were recorded in the last 48 hours and the rest from an earlier period), the toll rose to 53,080. While the case tally has reached 23,70,507. The cumulative recoveries stand at 21,63,391. The State’s case fatality rate has dipped to 2.24%.

“Of 1,78,35,495 laboratory samples tested, 23,70,507 (with the case positivity increasing to 13.29%) have returned positive, with over 1,20,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district reported over 4,700 new cases to take its tally to 4,50,043. As per the State Health Department, no deaths were reported as the toll stayed at 8,158. As per district authorities, the active cases have crossed the 24,000 mark, while the death toll is nearing 9,450.

Mumbai reported 2,377 new cases, taking its total case tally to 3,49,974, of which 15,410 are active. Eight fatalities took the city’s death toll to 11,551.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported an all-time high surge of more than 3,500 cases as its total case tally reached 1,82,021, of which 21,496 are active. With 16 deaths, its total death toll has reached 3,613.

Spike in Aurangabad

Cases continued to pile in Aurangabad in Marathwada, which reported more than 1,000 new cases to take its total tally to 62,351, of which 9,621 are active. Five deaths took the total death toll to 1,311. The Aurangabad district authorities have issued prohibitory orders banning public gatherings till April 4.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 2,000 new cases, taking its total tally to 1,41,946, of which 9,821 are active, while eight deaths pushed its total death toll to 2,106.

After days of relatively low surges, western Maharashtra, too, reported higher than usual spikes: Satara reported 303 new cases and one fatality as the total case tally rose to 61,309, of which 1,673 are active, while the total death toll has reached 1,861. Sangli reported 118 cases and zero deaths as the district’s total case tally reached 52,065, of which only 897 are active. Kolhapur reported 49 cases and no deaths as well as its tally reached 50,264, of which just 450 are active.

A total of 6,71,620 people across the State are in home quarantine and 6,738 are in institutional quarantine facilities, Dr. Awate said.