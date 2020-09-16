Maharashtra reports 20,482 new cases

Tally inches towards 11 lakh; 302 more deaths in State; Mumbai records 1,586 cases

Maharashtra reported 20,482 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its total case tally to 10,97,856. With 515 more deaths, the State’s toll has touched 30,409.

Of these, 302 fatalities are from the last 48 hours, while 116 occurred last week. The remaining 97 occurred in the period prior to last week, said State Health Department authorities. The number of active cases has now risen to 2,91,797. As many as 19,423 patients were discharged, pushing the total recoveries to 7,75,273.

“The State’s recovery rate stands at 70.62%, while its case fatality rate is 2.77%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 4,000 new cases to take its total case tally to 2,39,481. The district reported 50 deaths, pushing its toll to 4,888. As per the Pune district administration, there are less than 41,000 active cases and the recovery rate is more than 79%.

Nagpur district reported 88 deaths as its toll surged to 1,446, while 1,800 new cases took its tally to 53,853, of which 20,975 are active.

Mumbai reported 1,586 cases to take its case load to 1,73,596, of which 30,938 are active. With 49 fatalities, the city’s death toll has risen to 8,230. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 18 new deaths as its toll climbed to 1,694, while over 700 new cases saw its tally cross 57,000. Kalyan-Dombivli reported 26 deaths and 429 cases to take toll to 764 and tally to 39,660.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur reported 49 deaths as its toll rose to 1,017. As many as 531 new cases took its case load to 33,745, of which 9,508 are active. Sangli reported 38 deaths as its toll climbed to 809. With 987 new cases, its tally has surged to 26,646, of which 10,418 are active.

Highest single-day spike

Satara reported its highest single-day jump of 1,117 cases, pushing its tally to 25,980, of which 8,847 are active. Seven new deaths took its cumulative toll to 607. Solapur recorded 16 deaths and 635 cases as its tally rose to 28,342, of which are 7,350 are active. The death toll has reached 986.

Cases continued to pile up in Nashik district which reported more than 1,400 fresh cases as its total tally reached 57,037 of which 12,048 are active. With ten deaths today, the district’s toll has climbed to 1,071.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported 573 cases and 22 deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 38,669, of which 9,440 are active ones, while the death toll has now climbed to 1,057. Ahmednagar reported 646 new cases as its total case tally rose to 30,759, of which 7,447 are active. With 22 more deaths, the death toll has climbed to 468.

“Of a total 54,09,060 laboratory samples tested thus far, 10,97,856 (20.29%) have returned positive, with nearly 88,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” said Dr. Awate.

A total of 17,34,164 persons across the State are in home quarantine and 37,225 are in institutional quarantine facilities.