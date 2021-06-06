Maharashtra reports 13,659 COVID-19 cases

Mumbai

State’s lowest single-day spike in infections since March 10

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 13,659 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest single-day spike since March 10, taking its total case tally to 58,19,224. With 300 more deaths, the total toll has risen to 99,512, the State Health Department said.

The State has reported less than 20,000 cases for the sixth consecutive day. On March 10, the State reported the same number of daily cases: 13,659.

The death toll has been rising by over 700 on a daily basis for more than a fortnight with past fatalities, not recorded earlier, being added. Out of 300 deaths, 211 occurred in the last 48 hours and 89 in the last week.

As many as 21,776 patients were discharged, pushing the tally of recoveries to 55,28,834. There are 1,88,027 active cases now.

863 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 863 new cases and 29 deaths, taking its tally to 7,09,857 and toll to 14,951. The wider Mumbai division, including satellite towns, reported 2,792 infections and 38 deaths, pushing the case load to 15,46,074 and the toll to 28,228.

Nashik division reported 1,379 cases, and 38 deaths, of which 14 took place in Ahmednagar district, followed by 12 in Nashik city, and 10 in rural parts of Nashik.

The Pune division registered 3,442 cases, 1,348 of them in Satara district. The division reported 54 deaths, of which 18 were in rural parts of Pune and 10 in Pune city. Another 17 deaths were reported in Satara district. Kolhapur division reported 3,586 cases, including 1,095 in Kolhapur district. The division reported 104 deaths.

The State’s recovery rate has improved to 95.01%, while the case fatality rate now stands at 1.71%. As many as 2,40,088 people were tested on Saturday, taking the number of samples examined so far to 3,62,71,483.