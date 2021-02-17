Maharashtra regulates caravan tourism policy

Image used for representation purpose.

Mumbai

17 February 2021 20:18 IST

Park owner/developer will be responsible for the safety of the visitors

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday cleared its caravan tourism policy under which special parks will be developed and use of vehicles will be regulated.

Special parks will be set up for the caravans for which private or government land can be used by the owner or a developer. Special water, power and road connection will be provided to them including a tourist help desk. The park owner/developer will be responsible for the safety of the tourists. They can be developed on the land available with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation hotels and open spaces with agriculture tourism centres etc. Local civic bodies will provide the permissions.

Both the vehicle and the park will also have to be registered with the the Transport Commissioner and tourism directorate. The government said single axle conventional, twin axle and folding caravans, tent and camper trailer will be treated as different types. These are built with kitchen, toilet, sofa, table and beds.

“The decision is taken under the Tourism Policy-2016. All concessions granted under the policy in stamp duty and power tariff and State GST reimbursement are part of it. The directorate will train people interested in marketing, sanitation and management aspects,” said an official.

He said the government is promoting it in the backdrop of COVID-19 spread as it has been observed that the tourists have now started giving preference to the private vehicles for travelling.