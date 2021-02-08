Maharashtra records surge in recoveries

3,423 discharged; 2,216 fresh cases

After a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last 48 hours, recoveries in Maharashtra outpaced its case surge, with 3,423 patients being discharged on Monday as opposed to 2,216 new cases.

The State’s active case tally has declined to 34,720, while the total case tally has reached 20,46,287. Just 15 fatalities saw the death toll climb to 51,325. The cumulative recoveries have risen to 19,58,971, while the State’s recovery rate has marginally risen again to 95.73%.

“Of 1,50,10,037 laboratory samples tested thus far, 20,46,287 (with case positivity rate down to 13.63%) have returned positive, with over 33,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality stood at 2.51%.

Pune reported over 300 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,91,769. As per State Health Department figures, no deaths were reported as the total death toll remained constant at 8,012. The district’s active case tally has dipped to 4,521, with a recovery rate of 96.52%.

399 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 399 new cases to take its tally to 3,12,280, of which just 5,338 are active. Three fatalities saw the toll reach 11,395. Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported over 250 new cases, taking its tally to 1,37,947, of which 3,521 are active. A single death took the toll to 3,377.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported no deaths while 66 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 56,999, of which 795 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,819. Neighbouring Sangli reported just 15 cases and no deaths as the district’s tally reached 50,983, of which only 691 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,784.

Kolhapur reported an all-time low of five cases and zero fatalities as its tally reached 49,270, of which just 176 are active. The total death toll stands at 1,675.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 186 cases and a single death as its tally reached 122,467, of which 1,000 are active. Its death toll stands at 2,002.

Jalgaon reported 34 new cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 57,768 of which only 508 are active, while its death toll stayed constant at 1,479.

A total of 1,67,764 people across the State are in home quarantine and 1,979 were in institutional quarantine.