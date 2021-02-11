Maharashtra records over 6,000 recoveries

Pune

11 February 2021 22:39 IST

3,297 new cases, 25 deaths in State

Maharashtra reported 6,107 recoveries on Thursday as opposed to 3,297 new COVID-19 cases. The active case tally has now declined to 30,265, while the total tally stands at 20,52,905.

Twenty-five fatalities saw the death toll climb to 51,415. The tally of recoveries has risen to 19,70,053, while the recovery rate has marginally risen again to 95.84%.

“Of 1,51,63,781 laboratory samples tested so far, 20,52,905 (with case positivity rate down to 13.54%) have returned positive with over 55,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate has dipped to 2.5%.

Dr. Awate said after eliminating duplication of cases and making changes as per the residential address of patients, there had been a dip of 2,645 cases in the tally.

Pune reported over 550 new cases to take its tally to 3,92,908. Two deaths took the toll to 8,007. There are 4,384 active cases, with a recovery rate of 96.56%. Mumbai saw 510 new cases, taking its tally to 3,12,303, of which 4,197 are active. Three deaths took the toll to 11,405.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 300 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,38,838, of which 3,452 are currently active. Four deaths saw the total toll touch 3,422.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported no deaths while 93 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 57,186, of which just 788 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,825.

Neighbouring Sangli reported just 19 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 51,021, of which only 716 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,783.

Kolhapur reported just 18 cases and no fatalities as its total case tally reached 49,309, of which just 137 are active. The total death toll stands at 1,674.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported nearly 300 cases and two deaths as its total case tally reached 122,140, of which 1,068 are active. Its death toll stands at 2,015.

Jalgaon reported 39 new cases and two deaths as its total case tally reached 57,872, of which only 534 are active, while its death toll climbed to 1,490.

A total of 1,66,785 people across the State are in home quarantine and 1,852 are in institutional quarantine facilities.