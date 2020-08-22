Maharashtra records over 14,000 new cases again

Pune

22 August 2020 00:07 IST

339 more deaths push State toll to 21,698

Maharashtra reported a spike of over 14,000 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Friday. With 14,161 new cases, the State’s total case tally has reached 6,57,450, of which 1,64,562 are active cases. The State also recorded 339 more deaths, pushing its total toll to 21,698.

This is the second-highest single-day spike reported in the State, with the highest being 14,492 cases reported on Thursday. As many as 11,749 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 4,70,873. While the State’s recovery rate has improved to 71.62%, its case fatality rate has reduced to 3.30%.

Pune reported a spike of over 3,000 cases to take its total case tally to 1,44,450, while 81 more deaths pushed its total toll to 3,598. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases was a little more than 29,700, with the recovery rate at 75.72%.

Mumbai reported 1,406 new cases to take its case load to 1,34,228, of which only 18,299 are active. With 42 fatalities, the city’s death toll has climbed to 7,356.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 17 deaths as its toll rose to 1,366. A surge of 466 cases saw its total case tally cross the 42,000 mark. Kalyan-Dombivli reported 430 new cases as its case load surged to 29,259, while seven new deaths saw its toll rise to 617.

Navi Mumbai reported 11 deaths as its toll climbed to 583, while 366 fresh cases took its tally to 24,826. Nagpur district reported a record-high surge of 1,111 cases and 17 deaths. The total case tally has now reached 17,965, of which 8,997 are active, while the total death toll has reached 463.

In western Maharashtra, all three districts which constitute the State’s ‘sugar heartland’ reported high cases surges: Kolhapur saw another big spike of 555 cases, taking its total tally to 16,376, of which 6,349 are active. With 20 more deaths, the district’s death toll has gone up to 455.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 12 deaths as its total toll climbed to 273. With 354 fresh cases, the district’s total case tally has reached 8,191, of which 3,165 are active. Satara reported 325 cases and 13 deaths, taking its total case tally to 8,907, of which are 3,243 active, while its death toll rose to 277.

Nashik district in north Maharashtra reported a staggering 808 fresh cases as its total tally soared to 30,495, of which 10,483 are active. With 16 new deaths, the district’s total death toll has risen to 725.

The adjoining district of Jalgaon, too, saw a huge spike of 655 fresh cases, while reporting eight new deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 20,644, of which 5,658 are active, while the death toll has now climbed to 740.

Ahmednagar district reported yet another surge of more than 500 cases as its total case tally rose to 15,349, of which 3,266 are active. Three new deaths saw its total toll climb to 192.

“Of a total of 34,92,966 laboratory samples tested so far, 6,57,450 (18.82%) have tested positive. Nearly 78,000 samples across the State were tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

A total of 11,92,685 people across the State are in home quarantine and 35,132 are in institutional quarantine facilities.