Maharashtra records over 13,000 recoveries

State reports 6,740 new cases; spike of 486 cases in Mumbai

While Maharashtra saw a rise in COVID-19 cases over the last few days, the trend was reversed on Monday with 13,027 recoveries being reported against 6,740 new cases as the active case tally dipped again to 1,16,827.

However, the number of samples tested continued to be on the lower side, with less than 1.75 lakh tested as opposed to the daily average of 2.40 lakh. A total of 109 deaths have been added to the progressive death toll, with 44 of those occurring during the last 48 hours and just seven occurring during the past week. Another 55 deaths were added as per the ‘reconciliation’ process.

The State’s total death toll has climbed to 1,23,136, with the case fatality rate standing at 2.01%. The State’s total cases have reached 61,04,917, while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 58,61,720, with the recovery rate rising to 96.02%.

“Of 4,27,12,460 laboratory samples tested thus far, 61,04,917 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 14.29%) have returned positive, with over 1.70 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune sees dip in cases

Pune reported 658 new cases, taking its total cases to 10,61,203. Twelve deaths were reported as the toll rose to 16,895. As per district authorities, the active case tally rose to nearly 10,400, while the total death toll reached 17,996.

Mumbai reported 486 new cases to take its tally to 7,25,161, while active cases declined to 12,588. As many as 10 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 15,554.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra recorded the highest case surge among districts, reporting over 1,500 cases, taking its total case tally to 1,64,891, of whom 12,716 are active. As many as eight deaths saw the toll rise to 4,800. Neighbouring Sangli reported over 700 new cases and eight deaths. The tally stands at 1,58,860, with the active cases rising to 10,861 while its toll reached 4,223.