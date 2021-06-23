Maharashtra records over 10,000 new cases

State reports 11,032 more recoveries

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 11,032 recoveries as against 10,066 new COVID-19 cases, with active cases dipping to 1,21,859.

A total of 109 deaths during the last 48 hours, a further 54 during the past week, and 354 fatalities as part of the Health Department’s ‘reconciliation’ process pushed the State’s death toll to 1,19,303, with the case fatality rate rising to 1.99%. The total tally has reached 59,97,587, while total recoveries have risen to 57,53,290, with the recovery rate standing at 95.93%.

“Of 4,01,28,355 laboratory samples tested thus far, 59,97,587 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 14.95%) have returned positive, with over 2.58 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported 1,199 new cases taking its total cases to 10,47,085. As per Health Department figures, 10 deaths were reported as the death toll rose to 16,379. As per district authorities, the active case tally has dipped below 8,500 while the death toll has reached 17,649.

863 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 863 new cases to take its tally to 7,21,963, while the active count rose to 18,711. As many as 23 fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,338.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra recorded more than 1,600 new cases, taking its total case tally to 1,44,785, of whom 9,142 are active. As many as 34 deaths saw the toll rise to 4,449.

Pandharpur-Mangalwedha Assembly constituency of Solapur, which went to the polls in April, had contributed to nearly 30% of the cases and fatalities in the district in the second wave. Now, Pandharpur has been reporting a daily spike of less than 40 cases over the past few days despite the district reporting an average 350-400 cases a day.

Satara reported 797 new cases and 17 fatalities, taking its tally to 1,87,414, of whom 7,061 are active. Its death toll has risen to 4,484. Sangli reported more than 850 new cases and 24 deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,47,414, with the active cases standing at 9,543, while its total death toll reached 3,884.