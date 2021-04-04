Maharashtra records nearly 50,000 new cases for first time

Mumbai

277 more deaths; active cases cross 4 lakh mark; at 9,108 cases, Mumbai registers highest single-day surge

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 49,447 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike, taking its total case tally to 29,53,523.

A total of 277 fatalities pushed the death toll to 55,656. The active cases now stand at 4,01,172.

Mumbai registered 9,108 new cases, its highest daily spike yet. With 1,84,404 new tests, the samples tested so far rose to 2,03,43,123.

The recovery rate in the State stands at 84.49%, while the case fatality rate is 1.88%. Of the 277 fatalities, 132 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours. A total of 37,821 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total tally of recoveries in the State to 24,95,315, the State Health Department said.

New high in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai crossed the 1,000 mark in daily cases, recording a spike of 1,205 cases on Saturday. The case tally has now gone up to 68,662, with 7,776 active patients.

With four deaths, the toll has risen to 1,186, while 627 recoveries took the total tally to 59,700. Three more COVID Care Centres (CCCs) were reopened on Saturday, increasing the number of beds by 243 to touch 1,326. Currently, 787 beds at the eight CCCs are available.

“The 700 paramedical staff who were hired last year on contract basis have been called back and more are being hired,” said Abhijit Bangar, the civic body chief.

Mr. Bangar also said that malls and department stores will be fined ₹50,000 if found flouting norms. Further non-compliance would lead to closure for a week and later being sealed till the State government declares the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, 2.22 lakh people are in home quarantine and 7.70 lakh people have completed their quarantine period. A total of 2,291 test reports are still pending. Till now, 3.23 lakh people have undergone RT-PCR tests and 3.44 lakh people have undergone antigen tests. More than 1.14 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated with the first dose and 20,177 have received the second dose.

(With inputs from Raina Assainar)