Maharashtra records nearly 32,000 fresh COVID-19 cases

Mumbai reports new high of 5,890 cases

Maharashtra reported another big spike of 31,643 COVID-19 cases on Monday, as its active case tally climbed to 3,36,584. As many as 20,854 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours during which 1.37 lakh samples were tested. The State’s recovery rate has dipped to 85.71%.

A high fatality spike of 102 deaths pushed the total death toll to 54,283. While the total case tally has reached 27,45,518, the cumulative recoveries stand at 23,53,307. “Of a total of 1,94,95,189 laboratory samples tested thus far, 27,45,518 (with the case positivity rising to 14.08%) have returned positive with over 1.37 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had dipped to 1.98%.

5,000 cases in Pune

Pune district reported 5,000 new cases to take its total case tally to 5,21,427. As per State Health Department figures, three deaths were reported as the total death toll rose to 8,283. As per district authorities, the active case tally has surged past 59,000 and the toll has gone beyond 9,850 with 31 deaths.

Alarmed at the district’s relentless case spike, the Pune civic authorities have requisitioned 80% of the beds in private hospitals to cater to increasing numbers of patients. Mumbai reported another new high of 5,890 new cases, taking its total case tally to 4,04,614, of which 46,248 are active. Twelve fatalities took the city’s death toll to 11,665.

Spike in MMR

Cases continued to mount in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reporting 934 cases to take its total tally to 81,957. Five deaths were reported taking the total toll to 1,111.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 3,100 cases as its total case tally reached 2,25,856, of which 45,322 are active. As per the State Health Department figures, the district reported 14 deaths to take its death toll to 3,807.

Aurangabad in Marathwada reported 929 new cases to take its total tally to 81,181, of which 21,282 were active. Just one death was reported, taking the toll to 1,339.

Nanded in Marathwada recorded more than 1,000 cases and eight deaths to take its tally to 40,916, of which 15,171 are active while its death toll has risen to 747.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 2,700 new cases, taking its total tally to 1,62,144, of which 20,568 are active while seven deaths pushed its total death toll to 2,190.

Attributing the spike to a high level of sample testing, District Collector Suraj Mandhare said that while 10,055 samples had been tested in the district for the entire month of June last year, the same number was being tested daily over the last few days.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported nearly 900 fresh cases and a single death, taking its total cases to 80,724, of which 6,613 are active. Its death toll stayed at 1,576.

A total of 16,07,415 people across the State are in home quarantine and 16,614 are in institutional quarantine.