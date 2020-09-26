Coronavirus | Maharashtra records more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases

19,592 patients discharged; 17,794 cases take State tally past 13 lakh

With as many as 19,592 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the number of recoveries outweighed the surge in cases in Maharashtra. The State reported 17,794 new cases, taking its total case tally beyond the 13 lakh mark to touch 13,00,757, of which 2,72,775 are active. The cumulative recoveries have risen to 9,73,214. With 416 deaths, the death toll has climbed to 34,761.

2,163 cases in Mumbai

“The State’s recovery rate has risen to 76.33%, while its case fatality rate is 2.67%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 3,500 cases to take its total case tally to 2,77,942, while 56 deaths saw its toll climb to 5,534. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases has risen to nearly 43,000. Mumbai reported 2,163 cases, pushing its tally to 1,94,303 of , of which 28,395 are active. With 48 fatalities, the city’s toll has risen to 8,706.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported more than 650 new cases as its total case tally crossed the 64,000 mark. Two new deaths saw its toll rise to 1,791. Raigad recorded 16 deaths and 339 cases to take its toll to 738 and tally to 29,684. Nagpur reported 53 deaths to take its death toll to 1,927. A jump of more than 1,500 cases took the district’s tally to 71,923, of which 17,838 are active.

Spike in Sangli, Satara

In western Maharashtra, Sangli reported 691 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 35,191, of which 10,724 are active. With 20 deaths, the toll has risen to 1,061. Satara reported 19 fatalities to take its death toll to 841. As many as 647 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 33,500, of which 8,601 are active. Kolhapur reported 31 deaths as its toll rose to 1,250. More than 500 cases took its tally to 41,216, of which 8,071 are active.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported a big jump of more than 900 cases as its total tally reached 70,051, of which 14,771 are active. With a high fatality surge of 42 deaths, the district’s total death toll has climbed to 1,235.

Jalgaon reported 687 cases and 15 deaths. The district’s tally has risen to 45,912, of which 8,044 are active, while the death toll has now climbed to 1,211. Ahmednagar reported a huge surge of 705 cases as its tally rose to 38,962, of which 8,197 are active. Sixteen deaths took the toll to 640.

“Of a total of 62,80,788 laboratory samples tested thus far, 13,00,757 (20.71%) have returned positive. More than 90,000 samples were tested across the State in the last 24 hours,” Dr. Awate said. A total of 19,29,572 people across the State are in home quarantine and 32,747 are in institutional quarantine facilities.