Maharashtra records highest single-day surge

Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day surge yet on Friday, with 3,827 new cases being reported, taking its tally to 1,24,331.

The State also reported 142 new fatalities, pushing the death toll to 5,893.

Of the total cases, 55,651 are active ones. As many as 1,935 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 62,773, according to State Health Department authorities. State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the State’s recovery rate now stands at 50.49%, while its case fatality rate is 4.74%.

With 1,264 new cases, Mumbai city’s total case load has reached 64,139. Of these, only 28,442 are active cases. As many as 114 new fatalities were reported from Mumbai, pushing its death toll to 3,425.

Eight deaths from Aurangabad district in Marathwada took the district’s death count to 176. Deaths were also reported from Thane, Vasai-Virar and Raigad.

Pune district’s total tally, as per State Health department figures, has reached 14,704, with the district reporting a staggering surge of more than 600 cases. Of these, 6,074 were active cases, while as many as 8,020 people have been discharged so far.

The district’s death toll, as per State health officials, has surged to 610.