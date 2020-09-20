Maharashtra records highest single-day recoveries: 26,408

With 20,598 new COVID-19 cases, the State’s total case tally crosses 12 lakh mark

Maharashtra on Sunday reported its highest single-day recoveries after 26,408 patients were discharged to take the total number till date to 8,84,341.

As many as 20,598 new COVID-19 cases saw the State’s total case tally breach the 12 lakh mark to reach 12,08,642. Sunday was the third consecutive day when the recoveries outweighed the case surge.

With 455 more fatalities, the State’s death toll climbed to 32,671. Of these, 238 fatalities are from the last 48 hours, while 109 deaths occurred last week. The remaining 108 deaths have occurred in the period prior to last week, State Health Department officials said.

The number of active cases in the State has now come down to 2,91,238. “Of a total 58,72,241 laboratory samples tested thus far, 12,08,642 (20.58%) have returned positive with more than 86,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate has risen to 73.17%, while the case fatality rate is currently at 2.7%” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

2,209 cases in Mumbai

Pune reported more than 3,500 cases to take its total case tally to 2,61,135. The district also reported 76 deaths to push its total death toll to 5,264. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases has risen to 42,600.

Mumbai reported 2,209 cases to take its total case tally to 1,84,439, of which 27,787 are active. As many as 44 fatalities saw the city’s death toll touch 8,469.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 11 deaths as its death toll rose to 1,738. More than 700 new cases saw its total case tally cross the 62,000 mark.

The Kalyan-Dombivali civic body recorded 14 deaths and 478 new cases to take its death toll to 808 and its total case tally to 42,326.

Nagpur district reported yet another staggering jump of more than 2,100 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 62,241, of which 19,100 are active. An alarming fatality surge of 54 deaths took the death toll to 1,676.

In western Maharashtra, Sangli reported 835 cases to take the district’s tally to 31,591, of which 10,767 are active. With 16 deaths, the toll has risen to 946.

Satara reported 14 fatalities to take its toll to 737. As many as 770 fresh cases saw the case load rise to 30,037, of which 9,048 are active.

Kolhapur reported more than 700 cases and 11 deaths as its total tally surged to 37,508, of which 8,132 are active. Its death toll has now risen to 1,104.

In north Maharashtra, Jalgaon reported a big spike of 840 cases and 12 deaths. The district’s total case tally has touched 42,881, of which 8,975 are active ones, while the death toll has now climbed to 1,127.

Nashik tally now 63,172

Nashik district reported more than 900 cases as its total tally reached 63,172, of which 13,900 are active. With 13 deaths, the district’s total deaths have reached 1,145. Ahmednagar reported 889 cases as its total case tally rose to 35,676, of which 9,268 are active. As many as 16 deaths took the cumulative death toll to 569.

Dr. Awate said that currently, a total of 18,49,217 people across the State are in home quarantine and 35,644 are in institutional quarantine facilities.