Maharashtra records 8,602 fresh COVID-19 cases

State reports 6,067 recoveries; spike of 619 infections in Mumbai; 1,185 new cases in Pune district

Maharashtra reported 8,602 new COVID-19 cases as opposed to 6,067 recoveries as the active case tally, which had dipped in the past few days, rose to 1,06,764.

However, the number of samples tested in the past 24 hours was low — just 1.76 lakh as opposed to the daily average of 2.30 lakh. A total of 170 deaths pushed the State’s total death toll to 1,26,390, with the case fatality rate standing at 2.04%.

The total cases have reached 61,81,247, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 59,44,801, with the recovery rate at 96.17%. “Of 4,46,09,276 laboratory samples tested thus far, 61,81,247 (with the average case positivity falling to 13.86%) have returned positive with over 2.26 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported 1,185 new cases, taking its total cases to 10,71,296. As many as 16 deaths were reported as the total death toll rose to 17,551. As per district authorities, the active case tally stood at 9,600 while the total death toll has reached 18,129.

Mumbai reported 619 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,29,263 while the active cases stand at 11,088. As many as 10 fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,654.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra reported more than 1,600 new cases, taking its total case tally to 1,78,558, of whom 11,784 are active. Thirty-one deaths saw the cumulative death toll rise to 5,128.

Satara reported 681 cases and 24 deaths as its total cases rose to 2,04,663, of whom 7,850 are active, while the death toll climbed to 4,939.

Neighbouring Sangli reported more than 900 new cases and 12 deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,68,225, with the active cases rising to 10,746, while its death toll reached 4,597.