Maharashtra records 8,000 more recoveries

Pune

08 November 2020 23:26 IST

Mumbai reports 1,003 new cases

Maharashtra reported 8,232 more COVID-19 recoveries on Sunday as compared with 5,092 new cases. The cumulative recoveries have risen to 15,77,322 with the recovery rate rising to 91.71%.

The total case tally now stands at 17,19,858. The number of active cases has come down to 96,372. With 110 fatalities, the total death toll has climbed to 45,240.

“Of a total of 94,40,535 laboratory samples tested thus far, 17,19,858 (18.22%) have returned positive, with 62,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate currently stood at 2.63%.

Pune reported 512 cases to take its tally to 3,38,583, while 15 deaths saw its toll climb to 7,060. As per the district administration, the recovery rate is 94.25%, with its active cases at 10,862. Mumbai reported 1,003 cases to take its tally to 2,64,545, of which 17,603 are active. With 23 deaths, the city’s toll is now 10,445.

Nagpur district reported more than 450 new cases, taking its tally to 1,06,852, of which just 2,960 are active. One death was reported, taking the toll to 2,823.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported nine deaths, taking its toll to 1,511. As many as 150 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 49,194, of which 3,972 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli, however, reported just 61 cases and five deaths as the district’s tally reached 47,541, of which 1,968 are active. Its death toll has risen to 1,682.

Kolhapur recorded 33 cases as its tally reached 47,551. Its active case tally stands at 323 cases. Two deaths took the total death toll to 1,659.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik reported more than 400 cases as its tally reached 98,115, of which 2,845 are active. With three deaths, the toll has now reached 1,610.

Jalgaon reported 36 new cases and one death as its tally reached 53,951, of which only 1,331 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,364.

A total of 10,51,321 people across the State were in home quarantine and 7,912 were in institutional quarantine facilities.