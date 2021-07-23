Maharashtra records 6,753 new cases

State records 167 deaths; recoveries dip to 5,979; spike of 373 infections in Mumbai

Fresh COVID-19 recoveries in Maharashtra dipped again to 5,979, while the State reported 6,753 new cases on Friday, pushing the active case tally to 94,769. As many as 167 deaths took the total toll to 1,31,205, with the case fatality rate rising to 2.09%.

The total case tally has reached 62,51,810, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 60,22,485, with the recovery rate at 96.33%.

“Of a total of 4,64,46,360 laboratory samples tested thus far, 62,51,810 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 13.46%) have returned positive, with over 1.82 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

1,144 cases in Pune

Pune recorded 1,144 new cases taking its tally to 10,81,200. Twelve deaths pushed the total death toll to 18,218. As per district authorities, the active case tally has again risen to 9,900.

Mumbai reported 373 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,33,344, while the active cases dipped to 10,068. Eight fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,818.

Kolhapur reported 900 new cases, taking its case tally to 1,89,616. The active cases rose to 11,492. As many as four deaths saw the cumulative death toll rise to 5,375.

Satara reported 817 cases and 15 deaths as its total cases rose to 2,11,999, of whom 7,281 are active, while the death toll climbed to 5,098.

Neighbouring Sangli district reported 944 new cases and 15 deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,78,023, with the active cases rising to 10,689, while its total death toll reached 4,910.