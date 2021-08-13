Maharashtra records 6,686 new COVID-19 cases, 5,861 recoveries

State reports 158 deaths; spike of 284 infections in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 6,686 new COVID-19 cases as against 5,861 recoveries, pushing the active case tally to 63,004. With 158 deaths, the State’s death toll has risen to 1,34,730. The case fatality rate is now 2.11%.

The total case tally has reached 63,82,076, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 61,75,010, with the recovery rate at 96.86%.

“Of 5,05,45,552 laboratory samples tested, 63,82,076 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.63%) have returned positive, with over 2.19 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

1,200 cases in Pune

Pune saw nearly 1,200 new cases, taking its total tally to 11,02,203, while 27 deaths pushed the toll to 18,460. As per district authorities, the active case tally now stands at a little over 7,700.

Mumbai reported 284 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,38,804, while the active cases declined to 3,137. Four deaths took the city's death toll to 15,979.

Surge in cases

Ahmednagar reported over 1,050 new cases and 19 deaths, taking its tally to 2,96,588, of whom 5,524 are active. The district’s death toll has risen to 6,326.

Satara reported 1,020 new cases and 13 deaths, taking the total cases to 2,28,087, of whom 7,068 are active. The toll has climbed to 5,494.

Sangli reported nearly 750 new cases and 21 deaths. The tally stands at 1,93,621, with active cases falling to 6,669. The toll has reached 5,257.

Kolhapur reported 473 fresh cases, taking its case tally to 2,00,469. The active cases fell to 4,200. Nine deaths took the death toll to 5,664.