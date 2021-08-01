Maharashtra records 6,479 new COVID-19 cases

Active case tally surges to 78,962

Maharashtra’s recovery spree over the last few days dipped with just 4,110 patients being discharged on Sunday as against 6,479 new COVID-19 cases.

The active case tally has risen to 78,962, while 157 deaths pushed the cumulative fatalities to 1,32,948. The case fatality rate has climbed to 2.1%.

The total case tally has reached 63,10,194, while cumulative recoveries have surged to 60,94,896, with the recovery rate at 96.59%.

“Of 4,81,85,350 laboratory samples tested thus far, 62,96,756 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 13.18%) have returned positive, with over 2.18 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune recorded nearly 1,000 new cases, taking its tally to 10,90,385, while 23 deaths pushed the death toll to 18,320. As per district authorities, the active case tally has spiked to 9,800.

328 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 328 new cases, pushing its tally to 7,35,107, while the active cases marginally rose to 5,464. Ten fatalities took the city’s death toll to 15,889.

Ahmednagar reported 888 cases and 24 deaths, taking its total cases to 2,87,127, of whom 6,610 are active. Its cumulative death toll has risen to 6,192.

Kolhapur reported 610 new cases, taking its tally to 1,94,423. The active cases declined to 5,970. Sixteen deaths saw the toll rise to 5,520. Satara reported 642 new cases and 16 deaths to take the tally to 2,19,308, of whom 8,153 are active. The toll has climbed to 5,284.

Sangli reported over 750 new cases and 14 deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,84,880, with active cases declining to 7,546. The total toll has reached 5,064.