Maharashtra records 5,988 recoveries, 3,626 new cases

Pune

06 September 2021 23:50 IST

State’s active case tally drops below 50,000

Amid worrying signs of a spike, Maharashtra reported a robust 5,988 recoveries on Monday against a surge of 3,626 COVID-19 cases as the active case tally dipped below the 50,000-mark to reach 47,695.

The State reported its lowest fatality surge in more than 45 days, reporting 37 deaths to take the total toll to 1,37,811. The case fatality rate remains at 2.12%. However, the low case surge must be viewed in the context of lower samples tested — less than 1.50 lakh as compared with the daily average of over 2.10 lakh. Total cases have reached 64,89,800, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 63,00,755, with the recovery rate rising incrementally to 97.09%.

“Of a total of 5,49,99,475 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,89,800 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 11.8%) have returned positive, with more than 1.45 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported nearly 750 new cases, taking its total case tally to 11,24,538, while two deaths pushed the total toll over 18,740. As per district authorities, the active case tally has exceeded 9,300.

Mumbai reported 383 new cases to take its tally to 7,46,341, while the active case tally rose to 4,003. Five deaths took the city’s death toll to 15,993.

Ahmednagar reported the highest case spike with 827 new cases and 10 deaths, taking its total tally to 3,13,706, of whom 4,975 are active. The district’s cumulative death toll rose to 6,598.

Satara reported 288 new cases and six deaths, taking the total cases to 2,41,334, of whom 6,328 are active, while the death toll rose to 6,074. Neighbouring Sangli reported 273 new cases and zero deaths. The total case tally stands at 2,03,395, with the active cases declining to 2,342. The total death toll reached 5,500.

Kolhapur reported 109 new cases and no deaths, taking its total case tally to 2,04,199. The active cases have declined to 1,090. The cumulative death toll stands at 5,808.