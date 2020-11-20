Maharashtra records 5,640 new cases, 6,945 recoveries

Pune

20 November 2020 23:47 IST

State’s recovery rate inches towards 93%; Mumbai reports spike of 1,031 cases

Maharashtra reported 6,945 more COVID-19 recoveries on Friday as opposed to 5,640 new cases as the active cases dipped to 78,272.

The total case tally stands at 17,68,695, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 16,42,916, with the State’s recovery rate incrementally rising to 92.89%. With 155 fatalities, the total death toll has climbed to 46,511.

“Of a total of 10,035,665 laboratory samples tested thus far, 17,68,695 (case positivity rate of 17.62%) have returned positive with nearly 70,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate currently stands at 2.63%.

Advertising

Advertising

Pune district reported 711 new cases to take its tally to 3,44,750, while 60 deaths, of which 50 are from an earlier period, saw its toll climb to 7,266. According to district administration figures, the active cases have risen to 9,593, while the recovery rate has dipped to 94.69%.

Mumbai recorded 1,031 cases to take its tally to 2,73,486, of which 11,822 are active. Twelve fatalities saw the city’s toll rise to 10,639. Nagpur district reported 463 new cases, taking the tally to 1,10,094, of which 2,707 are active. Thirteen deaths saw the toll reach 2,909.

Satara reported 15 deaths to take its death toll to 1,593. As many as 130 cases saw the tally rise to 50,813, of which 2,399 are active. Neighbouring Sangli, however, reported 61 cases and two deaths as the district’s case load reached 48,079, of which 1,159 are active. Its death toll has risen to 1,713.

Kolhapur recorded 41 cases and a single death as its total case tally reached 48,316. Its active case tally stands at 336. The total death toll has reached 1,668.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 379 cases as its total case tally reached 101,792, of which only 1,848 are active. With eight more deaths, the district’s total death toll has now touched 1,673.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported just 50 cases and two deaths as its total case tally reached 54,439, of which only 936 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,380.

Dr. Awate said a total of 5,58,090 people across the State are in home quarantine and 4,883 are in institutional quarantine facilities.