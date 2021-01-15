Maharashtra records 3,500 more recoveries

Pune

3,145 fresh cases, 45 deaths in State

Maharashtra on Friday reported 3,500 COVID-19 recoveries and 3,145 fresh cases as the active case tally dipped to 52,152. While the total case tally has reached 19,84,768, the death toll has touched 50,336, with 45 more fatalities.

The cumulative recoveries stand at 18,81,088. The State’s recovery rate is 94.78%, while the case fatality rate is 2.54%. “Of 1,36,84,589 laboratory samples tested so far, 19,84,768 (with the case positivity rate down to 14.50%) have returned positive, with over 61,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

574 cases in Mumbai

Pune reported over 550 new cases to take its tally to 3,81,204. Three deaths saw the death toll rise to 7,851. As per district administration figures, the active case tally stands at 5,370, while the recovery rate is 96.17%. Mumbai reported 574 new cases to take its case tally to 3,01,655, of which just 7,107 are active. Eight fatalities saw the city’s death toll reach 11,229.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported nearly 300 new cases, taking its case tally to 1,31,447, of which 4,998 are active. Four deaths saw the total death toll reach 3,287.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported no deaths while 51 fresh cases saw the tally rise to 55,453, of which just 743 are active. Neighbouring Sangli reported 16 cases and a single death as the district’s case load reached 50,539, of which just 434 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,775. Kolhapur reported just 23 cases and two fatalities as its case tally reached 48,905, of which just 137 are active. The total death toll stands at 1,669.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik reported more than 200 cases and six deaths as its case tally reached 118,740, of which 1,502 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,962. Jalgaon reported 76 new cases and no deaths as its case tally reached 56,915, of which only 624 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,465.

A total of 2,24,851 people in the State are in home quarantine and 2,240 are in institutional quarantine.