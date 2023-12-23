GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra records 35 fresh COVID-19 cases

State Health Department advises people to wear masks in public gatherings and crowded places

December 23, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Health officials perform COVID-19 test on a man at the Municipal Corporation Hospital, in Thane, on Dec. 22, 2023.

Health officials perform COVID-19 test on a man at the Municipal Corporation Hospital, in Thane, on Dec. 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

As on December 23, there were 103 active cases in the State — Mumbai (52), Thane (18), Raigad (six), Pune (17), Satara (two), Sangli (four), Kolhapur (one), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (two), and Nagpur (one).

Of the 1,791 tests conducted on Saturday, 658 were reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests, and 1,133 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) test.

There were no deaths reported in the State on Saturday, and the case fatality rate stood at 1.81%. The State Health Department advised people to wear masks in public gatherings and crowded places.

