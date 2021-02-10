Maharashtra records 3,451 new COVID-19 cases

Pune

10 February 2021 23:18 IST

2,421 more recoveries, 30 deaths in State; Mumbai reports spike of 558 cases

Maharashtra reported 3,451 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its active case tally to 35,633 and total case tally to 20,52,253.

Thirty fatalities saw the death toll climb to 51,390. With 2,421 recoveries, the cumulative tally has risen to 19,63,946. While the State’s recovery rate has risen again to 95.7%, the case fatality rate has dipped to 2.50%.

“Of 1,51,08,645 laboratory samples tested so far, 20,52,253 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.58%) have returned positive. Over 50,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 500 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,92,800. Two deaths took the toll to 8,021. Active cases have dipped to 4,296, with a recovery rate of 96.59%. Mumbai reported 558 new cases to take its tally to 3,13,213, of which just 5,372 are active. Four fatalities saw the city’s death toll reach 11,402.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 350 new cases, taking its tally to 1,38,642, of which 3,578 are active. No deaths saw the toll remain constant at 3,383.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported one death, while 62 fresh cases saw the tally rise to 57,122, of which just 762 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,826. Neighbouring Sangli reported 18 cases and no deaths. The Tally reached 51,018, of which only 716 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,785.

Kolhapur reported 14 cases and one fatality as its case tally reached 49,292, of which just 140 are active. The total death toll stands at 1,676.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 300 cases but no deaths as its total case tally reached 122,811, of which 1,003 are active. Its death toll stands at 2,004. Jalgaon reported 44 new cases and four deaths as its total case tally reached 57,868, of which only 590 are active, while its death toll climbed to 1,483.

A total of 1,65,992 people across the State are in home quarantine and 1,852 are in institutional quarantine facilities.