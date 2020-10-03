Maharashtra records 15,591 new cases

Pune

03 October 2020 00:15 IST

State tally crosses 14.16 lakh; 424 deaths reported; spike of 2,440 cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra reported 15,591 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its total case tally to 14,16,513, of which 2,60,876 are active. A high fatality surge of 424 saw its death toll climb to 37,480.

However, the State continued to record a robust number of recoveries. With 13,294 patients being discharged, the cumulative recoveries rose to 11,17,720. The recovery rate has risen to 78.91%, while the case fatality rate stands at 2.65%.

Pune district reported nearly 3,000 cases to take its tally to 2,98,227, while 46 deaths saw its toll climb to 5,904. As per the Pune district administration, the recovery rate has risen to 84%, with active cases a little over 38,000. Mumbai recorded 2,440 cases to take its case load to 2,10,060, of which 28,602 are active. With 42 fatalities, the city’s death toll has risen to 9,014.

Advertising

Advertising

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported more than 600 new cases as its tally crossed the 68,000 mark. Five deaths saw its death toll rise to 1,908. Panvel recorded an all-time high death spike of 87, a number of them from earlier period, as its death toll shot to 452. With 261 new cases, its total case tally has risen to 20,847.

Nagpur district reported 1,000 cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 79,998, of which 13,383 are active. With 29 more deaths. the toll has climbed to 2,124.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported another high fatality spike of 42 deaths to take its cumulative death toll to 1,014. As many as 757 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 38,175, of which 8,475 are active.

Sangli reported 523 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 39,213, of which 7,708 are active. With 20 deaths, the total death toll has risen to 1,215. In contrast Kolhapur reported only seven deaths as its total death toll rose to 1,359. A little over 300 cases took its total case tally to 44,092, of which 7,346 are active.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 946 new cases as its total tally reached 78,402, of which 15,336 are active. With 24 more fatalities, the district’s total death toll has climbed to 1,330.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported 348 cases and five deaths as its total case tally rose to 48,375 (of which 6,036 are active), while its death toll climbed to 1,264. Ahmednagar reported 720 cases as its total case tally rose to 43,738, of which 8,143 are active. Four deaths were recorded, taking the total death toll to 700.

“Of a total of 69,60,203 laboratory samples tested thus far, 14,16,513 (20.35%) have returned positive, with nearly 85,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

A total of 21,94,347 people across the State are in home quarantine and 29,051 are in institutional quarantine facilities.