Maharashtra records 13,247 more recoveries

Pune

23 October 2020 23:01 IST

Mumbai reports 1,470 cases to take its tally to 2,48,802; 48 deaths push city’s toll to 10,009

Maharashtra on Friday reported 13,247 more COVID-19 recoveries as opposed to 7,347 new cases to take its tally to 16,32,544. With 184 deaths, the State’s toll has reached 43,015.

While the number of active cases has dipped to 1,43,922, total recoveries have risen to 14,45,103. The State’s recovery rate stands at 88.52%, while its case fatality rate is 2.63%.

Pune district reported nearly 800 cases to take its tally to 3,28,397, while 32 deaths saw its toll climb to 6,581. As per the Pune district administration, the district’s recovery rate has exceeded 92%, with the number of active cases in the district a little over 16,000.

Mumbai reported 1,470 cases to take its tally to 2,48,802, of which 17,667 are active. With 48 deaths, the city’s toll is now 10,009. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 345 cases as its tally crossed 78,500. Eight new deaths saw its toll rise to 2,024.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 600 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 99,205, of which 6,197 are active. Four deaths saw the death toll climb to 2,676.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported two deaths to take its cumulative death toll to 1,384. As many as 322 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 45,919, of which 5,878 are active.

Sangli reported 241 cases and two deaths as the district’s total case tally rose to 45,536, of which 2,948 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,503.

Kolhapur recorded just 68 new cases today as its total case tally reached 46,707 of which 1,274 are active. With three deaths, the total death toll stands at 1,595.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 500 cases as its total case tally reached 91,156, of which 8,067 are active. With four deaths, the district’s total death toll reached 1,521.

Neighbouring Jalgaon, once a major virus hotbed in the region, reported less than 100 new cases and two deaths as its total case tally reached 52,826, of which only 2076 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,332.

“Of a total of 84,79,155 laboratory samples tested thus far, 16,32,544 (19.25%) have returned positive, with around 77,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate,

A total 24,38,245 people across the State are in home quarantine and 13,545 are in institutional quarantine facilities.