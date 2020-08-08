Maharashtra records 10,483 new cases, 10,906 recoveries

Pune

08 August 2020 00:00 IST

Mumbai reports surge of 862 cases, 45 more deaths

Maharashtra reported 10,483 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its total case tally to 4,90,262. The State also recorded 300 more fatalities, pushing its death toll to 17,092.

However, the number of recoveries exceeded the surge in cases, with 10,906 patients being discharged, taking the cumulative total to 3,27,281. In contrast, Mumbai recorded 862 new cases, raising its case load to 1,21,012, of which 20,124 are active cases. With 45 more deaths, the city’s toll has risen to 6,693.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the case fatality rate stands at 3.49%, while the recovery rate has improved to 66.76%. State Health Department officials said a record 82,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and active cases in the State stand at 1,45,582.

Pune reported a surge of nearly 3,000 cases, taking its case tally to 1,07,204. The district recorded 70 deaths, pushing its toll to 2,566. The district administration said there are a little over 27,000 active cases. Solapur reported 303 new cases as the district’s tally rose to 10,868, of which 4,351 are active. Seven more deaths have pushed its death toll to 563.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane district reported 15 fatalities, taking its death toll to 1,167. However, the district reported a relatively low surge of 355 cases, pushing its case load past the 37,000 mark.

Vasai-Virar recorded 14 deaths to take its toll to 343, while 135 new cases pushed its case tally to 13,262. Panvel reported 19 deaths, taking its toll to 203. With 175 fresh cases, its total case tally has risen to 8,246.

Nashik district, a major virus hotspot in north Maharashtra, reported 26 fatalities besides another staggering surge of 781 cases as its total tally rose to 18,835, of which 6,391 are active. The district’s death toll has now climbed to 547.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported 421 fresh cases as its total case tally rose to 13,452, of which 3,707 cases are active. With six more deaths, the district’s total death toll has risen to 581.

Ahmednagar reported another surge of 466 cases, as the district’s total case tally rose to 7,906, of which 3,549 are active. Five new deaths have taken the toll to 91.

Aurangabad also witnessed a surge of 447 cases as its tally rose to 15,665, of which 4,806 are active. With four more deaths, the toll has risen to 534.

“Till date, of a total of 25,69,645 laboratory samples, 4,90,262 (19.07%) have tested positive. Nearly 82,000 samples across the State were tested in the last 24 hours,” said Dr. Awate. A total of 9,82,075 people across the State are in home quarantine and 35,262 are in institutional quarantine.