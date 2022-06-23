Ready to quit as CM, would like to see a Shiv Sainik as successor, says Uddhav Thackeray; rebel group, now in Assam, firm on its demand that the Sena should quit the MVA

A revolt against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray by his second-in-command and senior Minister Eknath Shinde has turned into a battle to control the party. Mr. Thackeray on Wednesday said that he would quit the Chief Minister’s post and even the party’s top position if his party workers told him to do so to his face. Insisting that he had always overcome challenges, Mr. Thackeray said that he was ready to face more and wouldn’t mind if another Sena worker replaced him as the CM.

In an emotional address to the people over Facebook, Mr. Thackeray, who has tested positive for COVID-19 said: “We joined hands with Congress and NCP (Nationalist Congress Party), but it’s not they who are telling me to quit. The sad part for me is that my own people [Shiv Sainiks] have lost trust on me. I considered them mine; I don’t know about them. I am ready to resign. But come and meet me face-to-face. Tell me that I should quit on my face and I will resign.”

On the other hand, Mr. Shinde, who is currently stationed at Guwahati in Assam along with the group of MLAs supporting him, has been claiming the support of the majority of Shiv Sena MLAs and demanding that the Sena ally with the BJP, for the sake of Hindutva, by cutting ties with the Congress and the NCP. Replying to Mr. Thackeray, Mr. Shinde tweeted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government benefited only its allies and harmed Sena workers.

The rebellion by Mr. Shinde is most significant in the outfit’s 56-year-old history as it threatens to bring down the party-led government in Maharashtra, while the other revolts took place when it was not in power in the State.

Here are the latest updates

Maharashtra | 9:00 am

Three more Shiv Sena MLAs join Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati

Three more Shiv Sena — MLAs, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sada Sarvankar and Dipak Kesarkar — join rebel MLAs in Guwahati. They reached the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, where other MLAs are campaigning. - Mumbai Bureau

Maharashtra | June 22

Kamal Nath says ‘complete unity’ prevails in Maharashtra Congress

After Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s intra-party rebellion put the existence of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government in jeopardy, senior Congressman Kamal Nath on June 22 stressed there was “complete unity” within the Maharashtra Congress adding that both his party and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stood firmly behind the Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra | June 22

Akola MLA Nitin Deshmukh ‘escapes’ from Eknath Shinde camp

Security personnel stand guard outside the Radisson Blu Hotel, where Maharashtra’s MPs and MLAs are staying, in Guwahati, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Even as Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s intra-party rebellion attracted more MLAs and split the party wide apart, MLA Nitin Deshmukh returned to Maharashtra while alleging a conspiracy on the part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat authorities to abduct and harm him.

The MLA, whose wife had earlier filed a ‘missing’ complaint with the Akola police, also claimed that a number of MLAs with Mr. Shinde wanted to return to Maharashtra, implying they had been spirited away to Surat under duress.

Maharashtra | June 22

Left, SP ask BJP to stop ‘kidnapping’ democracy

Amid the crisis in the Maharashtra government over the rebellion of some Shiv Sena MLAs, political parties such as the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Samajwadi Party have blamed the BJP for “hijacking democracy”.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury urged people to reject the politics of the BJP. “Transporting Maharashtra MLAs to expensive hotels in Gujarat and then Assam by brazenly misusing Central agencies is hijacking democracy. India is paying a high price for this BJP model of democracy,” Mr. Yechury said.

Maharashtra | June 22

‘Missing’ Shiv Sena MLA returns from Surat, says he was forcibly admitted to hospital, given injections

Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who had accompanied party rebel Eknath Shinde to Surat, on June 22 claimed that some people had forcibly admitted him to a hospital there and he was administered injections though he never suffered a heart attack.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, the Akola MLA said he somehow managed to return safely to Maharashtra from Surat and pledged loyalty to Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra | June 22

Assam CM emerges player in Maharashtra political crisis

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, known to have had a hand in making and breaking governments in the northeast, has emerged as a major player in the Maharashtra political crisis.

Soon after 40 Maharashtra MLAs led by Shiv Sena leader and Minister Eknath Shinde were escorted to a luxury hotel in Guwahati on Wednesday morning, the Congress and other Opposition parties slammed Mr. Sarma for “shameful indulgence” in the political crisis in another State when millions were caught in a rain-induced crisis in Assam.

Maharashtra | June 22

How the numbers stand

With this rebellion, the reduced numbers are effectively

Shiv Sena: 22 MLAs, NCP: 51 MLAs (excluding jailed MLAs who may be unable to vote), Congress: 44 MLAs. Total MVA strength stands at 117 MLAs

BJP: 106 MLAs, NDA allies: 7 MLAs. Total NDA strength stands at 113 MLAs

Maharashtra | June 22

In 56 years, Shiv Sena faces fourth rebellion, first under Uddhav’s watch

Despite being a party of committed cadres with unflinching loyalty to leadership of the day, the Shiv Sena has been vulnerable to rebellions in its ranks and it has seen revolts by prominent figures on four occasions, three of them under the watch of its charismatic founder Balasaheb Thackeray, with Eknath Shinde becoming the latest leader to join the list.