- July 02, 2023 15:22List of NCP MLAs who took oath today
- July 02, 2023 15:16‘Triple engine’ govt. in Maharashtra: CM Shinde
“Now, Maharashtra has a ‘triple engine’ Sarkar. Our people’s government will operate at the speed of a bullet train,” says Chief Minister Eknath Shinde following the swearing-in ceremony of NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs.
“We are united on the platform of State development. Our government now comprises one Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers. Ajit Pawar supported our development goals. During the previous Lok Sabha elections, NCP secured 4-5 seats, but it appears that they won’t get a single seat in the coming elections,” remarks Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
- July 02, 2023 15:13Sharad Pawar undeterred, claims Raut; says this ‘circus’ won’t last long
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar is undeterred by the split in his party and can start afresh.
In a tweet, Raut said, “I just spoke with NCP Sharad Pawar. He said he is firm and people’s support is behind us. We can make a fresh start with Uddhav Thackeray.” Raut said people of Maharashtra will not tolerate such a “circus”, an apparent reference to government formation through vertical splits in political parties, for long.
“Some people seem to be determined to completely spoil Maharashtra’s politics. Let them proceed on their chosen path,” said Raut, in an apparent reference to Ajit Pawar, CM Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party.- PTI
- July 02, 2023 15:12Out of the total 53 NCP MLAs in the State, more than 40 are with Ajit Pawar: Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule
- July 02, 2023 15:08Ajit Pawar, along with eight other NCP MLAs took oath
With Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister, eight MLAs from NCP took oath as Ministers in Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government.
- July 02, 2023 15:00Sanjay Bansode took oath as minister
Sanjay Bansode joins other NCP MLAs, and is sworn-in as Minsiter at Raj Bhavan today
- July 02, 2023 14:53Aatram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao, Aditi Sunil Tatkare sworn-in
Aditi Sunil Tatkare and Aatram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao join several other NCP leaders who followed Ajit Pawar, and took oath as Ministers in the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government.
Ms. Tatkare became the first woman Minister in the current dispensation.
- July 02, 2023 14:49Dhananjay Munde sworn-in as a minister
Dhananjay Munde of the NCP has been sworn-in as a Minister in the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government.
- July 02, 2023 14:48NCP leader Hasan Mushrif sworn-in as Minister
NCP leader Hasan Mushrif takes oath as a Minister in the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government.
- July 02, 2023 14:47Sharad Pawar’s close-confidant, Dilip Walse-Patil, sworn-in as Minister
Dilip Walse-Patil, a close confidant of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has been sworn in as a minister
- July 02, 2023 14:44Sharad Pawar not involved in ‘drama’
A senior leader from Sharad Pawar’s NCP told The Hindu, “While we are uncertain about the details of the incident, I can assure you that Pawar Saheb is not involved in this ‘drama’.
- July 02, 2023 14:43Chhagan Bhujbal sworn in as Minister in Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government.
Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP has also taken oath as a Minister in the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government
- July 02, 2023 14:33Ajit Pawar takes oath as a Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar has been sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra today. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais administered the oath.
