Maharashtra politics live: Newly-elected MLAs to be sworn in today

Following days of extraordinary political developments, pro tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar will administer the oath of office to the 288 newly-elected members at a special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

The special session at 8 a.m. was called by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, using the power vested to him under Article 174 (1) of the Indian Constitution. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister on Thursday.

7.50 am

Kin and party kept up pressure on Ajit Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar kept the dialogue going with Ajit Pawar by making party leaders visit him, and with emotional appeals by family members and insulating party MLAs from horse-trading, the uncle got the nephew to resign as Deputy Chief Minister, leading to the fall of the four-day-old Devendra Fadnavis government.

Despite his rebellion and swearing-in on Saturday, Mr. Ajit Pawar was neither thrown out of the party nor was State unit president Jayant Patil appointed the full-time legislature party leader.

Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister on November 28

Leaders of the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress met Maharahstra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari late on Tuesday to stake claim to form the next government, with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister.

The swearing in ceremony of the new government will take place at 5.30 p.m. on November 28 at the Shivaji Park stadium, where the Sena party holds it annual Dussehra rally. The MLAs will be sworn in on Wednesday.