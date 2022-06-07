Maharashtra police summon Nupur Sharma over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed

Indian Muslims hold placards demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma, suspended BJP functionary during a protest in Mumbai | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

June 07, 2022 14:39 IST

An FIR had been registered against Nupur Sharma by the Mumbra police in Thane district of Maharashtra following her remarks

Maharashtra Police on Tuesday asked suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement in connection with her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed, an official said.

Accordingly, Ms. Sharma has been summoned by the Mumbra police to record her statement before the investigating officer on June 22, the official said.

The police have sent the summons to Ms. Sharma by email as well as speed post, mentioning details of the FIR registered against her, he said.

The BJP had on June 5, 2022 suspended Ms. Sharma over her alleged insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammed that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations.

The Pydhonie police in Mumbai have also registered an FIR against her.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey had on Monday said they will also summon Ms. Sharma to record her statement in connection with the FIR registered against her.

The Mumbai Police had registered a case against Sharma on May 28.

She was charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), the police had said.