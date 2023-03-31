ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra: Police arrest 56 in Jalgaon clash incident

March 31, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - Jalgaon

On March 28, a clash broke out between two groups over playing music outside a Mosque while Namaz was going on, in the Jalgaon district in which four people were injured," said M Rajkumar, Jalgaon SP

ANI

A view of the street following the clash that recently broke out between two groups over playing music outside a Mosque while Namaz was going on, in Jalgaon. | Photo Credit: ANI

At least 56 people have been arrested in connection to a clash which broke out between two groups in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district over music being played outside a Mosque while Namaz was going on, the police said on Friday, March 31.

"The situation is peaceful now and till now we have arrested 56 people. The accused are being identified with the help of CCTV footage," Krushikesh Rawale, ASP, Jalgaon said.

"Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed till Friday," said ASP Rawale.

“Two FIRs were registered and currently, the situation is peaceful and is under control in the area, said Jalgaon SP. There was a disagreement over music being played outside a mosque that escalated into stone pelting which led to clashes between the two groups,” said police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

