‘Maharashtra mulling setting up modern jails’

Pune

01 January 2021 23:29 IST

Move will decongest prisons: Deshmukh

To resolve the problem of overcrowding in prisons, the Maharashtra government is planning to set up modern jails, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday.

The proposal is for seven to eight new facilities to be set up in different cities, including one each in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad and Mumbai, Mr. Deshmukh said during his visit to Yerwada Central Jail.

“All jails are currently overcrowded. A proposal to decongest them was recently tabled before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. It speaks of establishing multi-storeyed jails as in countries abroad, where undertrial prisoners can be housed as well,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The State has more than 30,000 inmates in 45-odd jails, with an excess of nearly 10,000 than the actual holding capacity. Mr. Deshmukh said the State government’s move of releasing around 11,000 inmates on temporary parole during the COVID-19 pandemic helped stave off the contagion to a large extent.

“While there were COVID-19 cases inside prisons, all were successfully treated,” he said, adding that besides the proposal to build modern jails, a plan for housing for police personnel was also under way.

On Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis’s remarks that Maharashtra Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal chose the Central deputation as CISF chief over his position in the State, Mr. Deshmukh said, “Mr. Fadnavis criticises us [the ruling MVA government] even if we do good work. It is the Opposition’s job to criticise. If he does not do so, the BJP will be irrelevant in Maharashtra.”

Mr. Fadnavis had earlier said Mr. Jaiswal’s choice would demoralise the police force. On Thursday night, Mr. Deshmukh had visited the police control room in Pune where he received calls from citizens. He also congratulated police personnel for their remarkable work during the pandemic.