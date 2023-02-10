Maharashtra Minister slams Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Adani in Parliament

February 10, 2023 06:25 am | Updated 06:25 am IST - Mumbai

After Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s “Gautam Adani is a holy cow for the BJP” remark, Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday said that the billionaire prospered during the Congress regime in Gujarat.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Mr. Adani in Parliament, he said, “When you are talking about Adani today, don’t you know when he prospered?”

One cannot become the Prime Minister just by growing a beard, one becomes [Prime Minister] by growing intellect, the BJP leader said.

During the party’s campaign for Pune’s Kasba Peth Assembly constituency bypoll scheduled to be held on February 26, Mr. Mungantiwar said that when Chimanbhai Patel was the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 1993, Mr. Adani was given land at 10 paise per square metre, and when Chhabildas Mehta became the Chief Minister, the Mundra port work was sanctioned to the Adani group.

“Adani prospered during the Congress regime, and the party is trying to spread lies about the Adani controversy,” the Minister said.

When asked about the comment on Congress State president Nana Patole in Saamana, Shiv Sena mouthpiece, and whether there is disquiet within the Maha Vikas Aghadi – Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party – that has started to come out in the open, he said there was no need for them to check what is happening in MVA.

“Our work is not for power, our work is for truth. I don’t think it makes any sense to comment on what is going on in the MVA,” the Forest Minister said.