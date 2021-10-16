Mumbai

Maharashtra Minister raises questions over NCB official using friends as witnesses during raids

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office, in Mumbai. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Minister Nawab Malik has raised questions over Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wankhede using family friends as panch (witness) during the agency’s raids and subsequent seizures of drugs.

In yet another exposé on Mr. Wankhede, the Minister released a series of photos and panchnama documents, in which Fletcher Patel is used as a panch.

Patel is photographed with Mr. Wankhede and with a woman whom he calls Lady Don. The woman in the photo was the officer’s sister Jasmeen Wankhede, claimed Mr. Malik.

“Can the agency use a person who is a family friend and well-known to the official as a panch?” asked Mr. Malik.

The Minister added that the move raised the question as to whether the agency was seizing drugs or trying to extort money.

The NCB is yet to react to the new revelations.


