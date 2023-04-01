Maharashtra | Man detained in connection with death threat to Sanjay Raut

April 01, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - Mumbai

A man has been detained in Pune in connection with the death threat message to Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut, Mumbai police said on Saturday. The police are questioning the detained person. Mumbai Police said that the detainee used Lawrence Bishnoi's name and his connection with the gangster will be probed.

"The accused person who was detained in Pune related to a threat message to Sanjay Raut used the name of Lawrence Bishnoi. He will also be interrogated related to the threat message to actor Salman Khan. The accused's connection with the Bishnoi gang will also be probed," Mumbai Police said.

Earlier, the police said that Mr. Raut had filed a written complaint in this regard and an investigation into the matter is underway. "Sanjay Raut received death threats stating that he will meet Sidhu Moose Wala's fate. He got the threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message said that if you met in Delhi, will kill you with AK 47. He wrote a letter to the police complaining about the matter," the police said.

The police are trying to trace the number from which Mr. Raut received the threat message.

Earlier, a threat was also received by Bollywood actor Salman Khan stating that he will "end up like Sidhu Moose Wala". The accused, Dhakad Ram who is a resident of Luni in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, was arrested and handed over to Mumbai Police.

"In the case registered in Bandra police station of threats to kill Salman Khan via email, the Mumbai police team and Luni police team in joint action caught Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur district," Luni Police Station Officer, Jodhpur Ishwar Chand Pareek had told ANI earlier.

Last week, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office. Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC.Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat. The Maharashtra state government took this step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier.

