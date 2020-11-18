Maharashtra Legislative Council by-poll on December 1

NEW DELHI:

18 November 2020 03:32 IST

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the rescheduled by-poll for one Maharashtra Legislative Council seat that was deferred due to the lockdown in March.

Polling for the Dhule-cum-Nandurbar Local Authorities constituency would be held on December 1 and counting on December 3, the EC said.

The seat had fallen vacant due to the resignation of Amrishbhai Rasiklal Patel on March 3. Voting was to be held on March 30 with two candidates in the fray, however, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Advertising

Advertising