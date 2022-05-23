Maharashtra joins World Economic Forum in fight against plastic pollution

The State aims to enhance commitment to curb plastic pollution, raise its ambition and ensure accountability

Maharashtra joined the World Economic Forum’s Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) to advance regional efforts to fight plastic pollution.

This will leverage the action platform to drive localised solutions for the circular economy and will bring together Maharashtra’s leading policy-makers, business leaders, civil society organisations and experts to formulate a State-level plan to eradicate plastic pollution.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change of Maharashtra will work with GPAP to launch a National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP) in Maharashtra as a platform to tackle plastic waste pollution, which is the first partnership in India. The State aims to enhance its commitment to curbing plastic pollution, raise its ambition, and ensure accountability and inclusivity throughout the value chain.

“This agreement with the World Economic Forum’s Global Plastic Action Partnership marks a critical juncture in our State’s battle against the plastic pollution endemic," said Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Environment and Climate Change for Maharashtra.

“COVID proved a hurdle towards our single use plastic ban, where health priorities in PPE kits took precedence. Now as we refocus on our climate and sustainability objectives, we are laying the foundation to deliver the systems-wide change needed across sectors. This partnership is the building block as we transition towards a more resource circular approach to tackle climate change while strengthening our economy,” he said.

In March 2018, the Government of Maharashtra banned the manufacturing, sale and use of single-use plastic bags. It also banned an array of single-use plastic products, including cutlery, straws and containers.