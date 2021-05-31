Maharashtra issues clarifications on COVID-19 lockdown in State

According to the order, District DMAs must review the positivity rates or percentage of oxygen bed occupancy on a weekly basis — preferably on Fridays — so that changes can be made applicable from coming Mondays.

The government of Maharashtra issued additional clarifications to its May 30 order, that extended the lockdown-like curbs in the State till June 15 and also announced that relaxations will be granted depending upon the COVID-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.

In municipal corporations or regions of districts with less than 10% COVID-19 positivity rate and where the availability of occupied oxygen beds will be less than 40%, all the establishments/shops engaged in essential commodities and services that are presently opened from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. can now remain open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., the government said in an order.

For districts and corporations having more than a 20% positivity rate and where over 75% of oxygen beds are occupied, the borders of such districts will be closed and no person will be allowed to enter or exit in such districts. The exceptions will be death from a family, medical reason and emergency services or services related to such situations.

The following are the clarifications issued on May 31:

Who decides whether an administrative unit for the purpose of COVID-19 restrictions (Municipal Corporation or remaining district) fall under the category covered under subsection C,D and E?

This decision has to be taken by the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) and declared immediately. From now on, these parameters shall be compiled for different administrative units with these requirements in mind.

What if positivity rates or percentage of oxygen bed occupancy of a district or a municipal corporation were to change?

Current guidelines are applicable as per the status on the reference date mentioned in the order, i.e., May 29, 2021. District DMAs must review the positivity rates or percentage of oxygen bed occupancy on a weekly basis — preferably on Fridays so that changes can be made applicable from coming Mondays. If the positivity rates were to change in such a way that as per these orders restrictions should relax then the District DMA can apply the concerned provisions with the Break the Chain orders dated May 30, 2021 with the prior consent from SDMA. However, if the changes in positivity rate or percentage of oxygen beds were to change as to demand stricter restrictions, District DMA can impose restrictions as per the said order and intimate the SDMA.

While calculating percentage of oxygen beds, should ventilators beds / ICU beds also to be taken into account?

Any beds in the hospital or medical facility that include provision of oxygen supply to the patient will constitute oxygen beds.

What about saloons/spa/gym and other non-essential establishments that are not covered under the order dated May 30, 2021?

The restrictions as per the prior Break the Chain orders dated May 12, 2021 will remain in force.

If people from out of the district/ State are occupying oxygen beds in a district, then will those be counted for calculation of oxygen bed occupancy?

All oxygen beds that are occupied by any individual are to be counted for calculation of oxygen bed occupancy.

What about exams like GRE, GMAT, TOEFL, IELTS, etc.,?

Movement of students for any exam that is being held, along with one adult is to be allowed as per standing orders. Hall ticket or any document proving this should be considered as a valid document for travel.

What about inter district travel of citizens?

If the travel is to or from an administrative unit that has more than 20% positivity or where occupancy of oxygen beds is more than 75%, travel will not be permitted except for the reasons of death in the family, medical grounds, and performing duty relating to emergency/ essential services. For the travels other than to or from above mentioned administrative unit, restrictions and permissions for inter-district travel shall be as per the order of May 12, 2021. There is no change.

(With inputs from PTI)