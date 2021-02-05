Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said he has tested coronavirus positive.
He shared the information on his Twitter handle.
"I tested positive for coronavirus today, but I am in good health. I appeal to those who came in my contact to get theselves tested. I will return in your service soon after defeating coronavirus," Mr. Deshmukh said in his tweet.
A State health official said Mr. Deshmukh was on a tour of east Vidarbha over the last few days and returned to Nagpur on Thursday.
"A precautionary test was conducted on him today, which confirmed that he has contracted the infection. Mr. Deshmukh is currently at his residence in Nagpur," the official said.
It is not yet clear whether he has been advised to remain in home quarantine or get admitted to a hospital, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath