Maharashtra hits new peak with 25,833 COVID-19 cases

18 March 2021 22:33 IST

Active case tally goes past 1.66 lakh; Mumbai reports surge of 2,877 cases

Maharashtra touched a new high by reporting 25,833 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday as its active case tally rose to 1,66,353.

A total of 12,764 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and the State’s recovery rate has dipped to 90.79%. However, the surge has to be viewed in context of a robust 1.21 lakh samples being tested. With 58 deaths (of which 38 were recorded in the last 48 hours and the rest from an earlier period), the total death toll rose to 53,138. While the total case tally has reached 23,96,340 the tally of recoveries stands at 21,75,565.

1.21 lakh samples tested

“Of 1,78,35,495 laboratory samples tested thus far, 23,96,340 (with the case positivity rising to 13.35%) have returned positive, with over 1,21,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had incrementally dipped to 2.22%.

Pune district reported over 5,000 new cases to take its total case tally to 4,55,016. As per State Health Department figures, three deaths were reported as the toll rose to 8,161. As per district authorities, the active case tally has crossed the 26,000 mark, while the death toll has crossed 9,460.

Mumbai city reported a surge of 2,877 cases, taking its total case tally to 3,52,851, of which 17,153 are active. Eight fatalities took the city’s death toll to 11,559.

Plan to impose night curfew

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar spoke of a strict imposition of night curfew in the city while stating that the civic body administration was considering shifting crowded markets to new sites. She appealed to all citizens to work together to prevent the imposition of a lockdown.

Cases continued to mount in Aurangabad in Marathwada which reported more than 1,600 new cases to take its total tally to 64,012, of which 10,340 were active. No deaths, however, were reported as the total death toll stayed constant at 1,311.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported a massive surge of more than 2,400 new cases, taking its total tally to 1,44,516, of which 11,037 are active, while two deaths pushed its total death toll to 2,108.

All-time high spike in Nagpur

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported an all-time high surge of nearly 4,000 cases as its total case tally reached 1,85,852, of which 24,209 are active. With eight more fatalities, its total death toll has reached 3,621.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported 297 new cases and one fatality as the total case tally rose to 61,309, of which 1,673 are active, while the total death toll has reached 1,861. Sangli reported 84 cases, but zero deaths as the district’s total case tally reached 52,149, of which only 799 are active. Kolhapur district reported 67 cases and no deaths as well as its tally reached 50,331, of which just 494 are active.

A total of 8,13,211 people across the State are in home quarantine and 7,079 are in institutional quarantine facilities.