Maharashtra hits new peak: 24,886 cases

12 September 2020 00:23 IST

State tally crosses 10.15 lakh; death toll rises to 28,724

Maharashtra recorded 24,886 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, its highest single-day spike yet, taking its total tally to 10,15,681.

With 442 more deaths, of which 393 were reported on Friday and 49 from an earlier period, the State’s death toll has risen to 28,724. Of the 442 deaths, 238 fatalities are from the last 48 hours while 105 occurred last week. The remaining 99 deaths have occurred in the period prior to last week, said State Health Department authorities.

The number of active cases has now risen to 2,71,566. With 14,308 patients being discharged, the total recoveries has surged to 7,15,023. “The State’s recovery rate stands at 70.4%, while its case fatality rate has marginally reduced to 2.83%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 5,000 new cases to take its total case tally to 2,23,710. With 59 more deaths, the district’s toll has risen to 4,693. As per the Pune district administration, there are 40,181 active cases.

2,191 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported a surge of 2,191 cases to take its tally to 1,65,306, of which 27,642 are active. With 44 deaths, the toll has risen to 8,067.

Nagpur district reported its highest single-day spike of more than 2,200 cases, taking the case load to 47,004, of which 20,917 are active. Fifty more deaths pushed the toll to 1,243. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported a massive spike of 842 cases as its total case tally crossed the 53,000 mark, while 11 new deaths saw its toll rise to 1,601.

Raigad reported nine deaths and 733 cases to take its total death toll to 568 and total case tally to 23,453.

In western Maharashtra, Sangli reported a surge of 944 cases, taking the district’s tally to 22,899, of which 9,098 are active. Thirty new deaths took the district’s death toll to 684. Satara district reported 898 new cases as its total case tally reached 22,572, of which 8,073 are active, while 29 new deaths took its cumulative toll to 559. Kolhapur reported 790 new cases, taking its total tally to 31,399, of which 9,431 are active. Fifteen more deaths saw the district’s toll rise to 891.

Spike in Nashik, Jalgaon

Nashik district reported more than 1,700 fresh cases as its case load reached 52,049, of which 11,043 are active. With seven deaths, the district’s total toll has climbed to 1,033.

Jalgaon reported a record-high spike of more than 1,200 cases and seven new deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 35,511, of which 9,078 are active ones, while the death toll has now climbed to 1,003.

Aurangabad in Marathwada reported more than 650 new cases as its total case tally rose to 28,328, of which 6,524 are active. With 10 deaths, the death toll has climbed to 741.

“Of a total of 50,72, 521 laboratory samples tested thus far, 10,15, 681 (20%) have returned positive. Nearly 98,000 samples across the State were tested in the last 24 hours,” Dr. Awate said. A total of 16,47,742 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 38,487 were in institutional quarantine facilities.