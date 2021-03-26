Maharashtra hits fresh peak of 36,902 cases

Active cases soar past 2.82 lakh; over 7,000 new cases in Pune

Maharashtra touched yet another high in single-day spikes, reporting 36,902 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as its active case tally soared to 2,82,451.

As many as 17,019 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours during which a record 1.57 lakh samples were tested. The State’s recovery rate has dipped to 87.2%. With 111 more deaths, the toll has climbed to 53,795. While the total tally has reached 26,37,735, the cumulative recoveries stand at 23,00,056.

“Of 1,90,35,439 laboratory samples tested thus far, 26,37,735 (with the case positivity rising to 13.86%) have returned positive with over 1.57 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. The State’s case fatality rate has incrementally dipped to 2.04%.

Unprecedented spike

Pune district reported an unprecedented spike of over 7,000 cases to take its total case tally to 5,01,540. As per State Health Department figures, 10 deaths were reported as the total death toll rose to 8,255. As per district authorities, the active case tally has surged past the 50,000 mark and the death toll has gone beyond 9,750.

5,515 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported another new high of 5,515 new cases, taking its total case tally to 3,85,661, of which 36,404 are active. Ten fatalities took the city’s death toll to 11,633.

Cases continued to mount in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reporting 794 cases to take its tally to 79,083. No deaths, however, were reported.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 4,100 cases as its total case tally reached 2,14,873, of which 38,348 are active. As per State Health Department figures, the district reported 15 deaths to take its death toll to 3,757.

Aurangabad in Marathwada reported a huge spike of more than 1,800 cases to take its total tally to 77,525, of which 19,063 were active. Seven deaths took the total death toll to 1,332.

Surge in infections

Nanded in Marathwada recorded more than 1,000 cases and five deaths to take its total case tally to 37,591, of which 12,943 are active while its toll has risen to 731.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported a spike of more than 3,300 new cases, taking its total tally to 1,62,144, of which 20,568 are active while 10 deaths pushed its toll to 2,172.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported more than 1,200 fresh cases and nine deaths, taking its total cases to 80,724, of which 6,613 are active while its death toll stayed at 1,576.

Dr. Awate said that currently, a total of 14,29,998 people across the State are in home quarantine and 14,578 are in institutional quarantine facilities.