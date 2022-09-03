Maharashtra recorded highest cases of kidnapping and abduction in 2021, says NCRB report

Students from different colleges forming human chain with the message of ‘Stop Child Sexual Abuse’ in connection with the increasing of crimes against Children. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Maharashtra has recorded the highest cases in the country under the crime against children category as 3,401 girls, between the age of 12 and 16, were kidnapped and abducted in the State in 2021, reveals the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

A total of 67,245 cases of kidnapping and abduction of children in India were registered, of which Maharashtra has topped the list with 9,555 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh (9,137) and Uttar Pradesh (6,814).

The report mentions that 114 children -- boys (66) and girls (48) -- below the age of six were kidnapped and abducted in 2021. 548 children -- boys (301) and girls (247) -- between the age group of six and 12; 827 boys and 3,401 girls between the age group of 12 and 16; and 736 boys and 4,222 girls between the age group of 16 and 18 were kidnapped and abducted, reveals the report. It also says that 11 senior citizens were kidnapped and abducted.

All these cases are Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder), 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel with her marriage), 366A (procuration of minor girl), 367 (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt and slavery), 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person), 369 (kidnapping or abducting child under ten years with intent to steal from its person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A total of 6,219 cases of crimes against children were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Maharashtra in Maharashtra. The report mentions 3,480 minor girls were raped, 2,454 girls were sexually assaulted and 253 were sexually assaulted, 16 girls were used for pornography and two girls were subjected to unnatural offences in the State.