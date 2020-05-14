Maharashtra has sought 20 companies of CAPF: Minister

The Maharashtra government has sought 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to give a breather to the exhausted State police force, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

The police are working in extremely challenging conditions for long hours due to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, Mr. Deshmukh said.

“Besides, Id falls on May 25 when we will need augmented security to maintain law and order. Hence we have sought urgent deployment of 20 CAPF companies,” he said.

The 32 Central Reserve Police Force companies already deployed in the State are working in tandem with the Maharashtra police. “Many police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and need time to rest and recuperate,” the Minister added.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray too had indicated in his recent address that the State would approach the Centre. “The State police have been working tirelessly for months now. The government may ask for the Centre’s help so that they can rest,” he had said. Mr. Thackeray, however, had denied that the Army would be deployed in Mumbai.