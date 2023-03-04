HamberMenu
Maharashtra Govt to hike remuneration of anganwadi workers by 10-20%

‘Vacant anganwadi posts would be filled soon’

March 04, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Anganwadi workers on behalf of Maharashtra State Anganwadi Workers (AITUC) Mahasabha staged a sit-in protest against the State government over the salary hike and other demands, in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Anganwadi workers on behalf of Maharashtra State Anganwadi Workers (AITUC) Mahasabha staged a sit-in protest against the State government over the salary hike and other demands, in Nagpur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Government has decided to hike the remuneration of anganwadi workers, with 'sevikas' set to get 20% more and helpers 10%, State Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said in the Assembly on Friday.

The State women and child welfare Minister also said vacant anganwadi posts would be filled soon, while new mobile phones have been bought by his department that will have the 'track app' to streamline operations.

Health Minister Tanaji Sawant told the House vacant posts in his department would be filled soon.

