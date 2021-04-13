Maharashtra govt. to build 450-room working women’s hostel in south Mumbai

Mumbai

13 April 2021

MHADA will undertake construction at ₹35 crore

A working women’s hostel will now come up on the site of the MP Mill Compound slum rehabilitation project, which led to the resignation of Prakash Mehta, the then housing minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party government, in 2017.

State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said on Tuesday that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority will build the hostel with 450 rooms at a cost of ₹35 crore to accommodate women who come to Mumbai for work from different parts of the State.

Mr. Awhad said, “Mumbai is the financial capital of the country and women from all over the State come here seeking employment opportunities. They find it difficult to secure a place to stay and are forced to live in the distant suburbs. As a result, we decided to build a hostel for working women.” The minister said Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and party MP Supriya Sule had put forward a request to build such a hostel and he was happy to fulfil it.

Mr. Mehta had to resign in 2017 following allegations that he violated the development control rule by giving the transferable development rights not to the slum dwellers but to a building for project affected people. It was alleged that the move would enable private players to make huge profits.

Mr. Mehta had claimed that the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was in the loop, but denied it on the floor of the Assembly. The Lokayukta’s report on the probe against Mr. Mehta is yet to be made public.

Mr. Awhad confirmed to The Hindu that the hostel would come up on the MP Mill Compound project site. He said he was unaware about the status of the earlier project. Upon completion, the hostel will be handed over to a different organisation for maintenance.